Texas Permanent School Fund Has $26.05 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $385.39. 8,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

