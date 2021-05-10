Texas Permanent School Fund Has $38.58 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock traded down $8.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $495.63. 36,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.20 and its 200 day moving average is $519.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

