Texas Permanent School Fund Has $58.73 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

UNH stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $421.00. 8,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $419.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

