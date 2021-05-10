Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 97,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 174,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 3M by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 9,971.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.10. 15,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

