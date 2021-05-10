Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

