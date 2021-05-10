Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,759,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $366.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

