Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,304 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $876.17. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $877.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

