Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,609 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $15.84 on Monday, hitting $576.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,233. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.70. The firm has a market cap of $358.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

