Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 65,541 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,541 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,075,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

