Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,182 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,659. The company has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

