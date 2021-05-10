Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,039 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $484.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

