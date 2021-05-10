The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of The Allstate worth $28,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

ALL opened at $132.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

