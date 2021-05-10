The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,902.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,902 ($64.04) and last traded at GBX 4,898 ($63.99), with a volume of 500692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,750 ($62.06).

BKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,547.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,474.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27). Also, insider William Jackson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

