The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

BA traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.68. The company had a trading volume of 391,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,871. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

