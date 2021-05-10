The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

BA stock opened at $235.47 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day moving average of $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

