The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.27.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.