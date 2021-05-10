The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.57. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

