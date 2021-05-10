The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.87 billion-$16.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.98 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

