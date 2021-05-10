The ExOne (XONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect The ExOne to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. On average, analysts expect The ExOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

