The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The GEO Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $726.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

