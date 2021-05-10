The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of ($1.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on GT shares. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

GT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. 4,480,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $7,118,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

