The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Truist raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.56 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

