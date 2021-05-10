The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 36,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 551.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

HD stock opened at $339.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

