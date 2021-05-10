The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $288.00 to $375.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Home Depot traded as high as $341.69 and last traded at $341.04, with a volume of 12856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.25.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.4% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.66. The company has a market cap of $367.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

