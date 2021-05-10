The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Shares of HD traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.12. 131,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,691. The Home Depot has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $371.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

