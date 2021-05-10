The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.
Shares of HD traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.12. 131,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,691. The Home Depot has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $371.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
