The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63), RTT News reports. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HHC traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 236,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. The Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.