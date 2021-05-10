The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

JYNT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.30 million, a P/E ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in The Joint by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

