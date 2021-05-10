The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Equities researchers at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE LEV traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,165. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.
The Lion Electric Company Profile
Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.
Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.