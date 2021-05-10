The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Equities researchers at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE LEV traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,165. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

