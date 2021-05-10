The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Research analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

The Lion Electric stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.