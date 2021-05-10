The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a P/E ratio of -79.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 88.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $977,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

