The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $37.00 on Monday. The Mosaic has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.