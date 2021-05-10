The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 474,493 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.58% of The Mosaic worth $69,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after buying an additional 675,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after buying an additional 183,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 98,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

