The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,032 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Mosaic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Mosaic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $37.13.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

