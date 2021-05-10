The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The New York Times worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NYT stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.