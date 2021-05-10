The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Board Authorizes Share Buyback Program

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ODP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The ODP stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 393,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The ODP has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

