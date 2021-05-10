The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Trading Up 3.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s share price rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 22,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 424,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08.

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

