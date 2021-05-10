The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

