The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $220.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.15.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.57. The stock had a trading volume of 143,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $199.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

