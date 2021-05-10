The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 3,000 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PG traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $138.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 80,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 589,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

