The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $55,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.57. 87,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,166,347. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

