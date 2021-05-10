The Sandbox 24-Hour Volume Tops $59.57 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $320.34 million and approximately $59.57 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00131553 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.