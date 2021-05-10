The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $300.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Sherwin-Williams traded as high as $290.13 and last traded at $289.80, with a volume of 697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.23.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

