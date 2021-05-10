The Shyft Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 57,765 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

