The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get XPeng alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XPeng and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 9 0 2.82 The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 100.08%. The Shyft Group has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.48%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group -0.39% 28.06% 12.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPeng and The Shyft Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.70 -$12.57 million $1.24 29.44

XPeng has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Shyft Group.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats XPeng on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brand names; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under the Specialty Upfit name; provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services; and parts and accessories for its walk-in vans and truck bodies. The company's Specialty Vehicle segment engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag go-to-market brand names; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for motorhome and specialty chassis, as well as related maintenance and repair services. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.