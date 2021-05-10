The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

