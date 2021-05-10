The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Cut by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,962 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 102,098 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 2.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

