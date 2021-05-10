The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $600.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $790.65.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $171.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.60. 8,695,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,919. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $695.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 167.67, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Shares of The Trade Desk are set to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,850,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

