The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 936,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.84 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.34. The firm has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.