The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

