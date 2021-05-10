THEKEY Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $897,960.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006862 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.